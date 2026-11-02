Rijiju thanks Bhutan King for dedicating Stupa 76 to PM Modi

Thimphu, Nov 2 (IANS) Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday expressed his "heartfelt gratitude" to Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for the gesture of dedicating a Stupa in Gelephu Mindfulness City to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment and steadfast support to the project.

Rijiju on Sunday represented the Indian government at the ceremony led by the King of Bhutan for raising and consecration of 108 Stupas in Gelephu Mindfulness City, an expression of shared spiritual and cultural ties and the close friendship between the peoples of both countries.

"Dedicating sacred stupa to someone is not an ordinary gesture. It is highly meritorious, auspicious, and spiritually significant. In Buddhism, a stupa is not just a monument, it is a physical representation of the Buddha’s enlightened mind," Rijiju wrote on X as he wrapped up his visit to Bhutan on Monday.

"I'm extremely fortunate to attend the sacred ceremony in Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, marking the raising and consecration of 108 stupas, accompanied by the blowing of Dungchens on the auspicious occasion of Lhabab Duchen," he added.

According to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the 108 Stupas project was conceived by the King of Bhutan who also steered its implementation. In a single day, thousands of volunteers erected 108 Stupas, each 15 metres tall and separated by 108 metres on an 11.7 kilometre stretch along the Aie (Mau) River within Gelephu Mindfulness City near the border with Assam. The project aims to showcase Gelephu Mindfulness City as a prominent center of Vajrayana Buddhism, while simultaneously representing the values and culture of the Bhutanese people.

During the visit to Bhutan from October 31 to November 2, Rijiju received an audience with Wangchuck and also met with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

"The two sides appreciated the special friendship between the two nations and the healthy trend in bilateral cooperation in diverse areas such as development cooperation, trade, energy, investment, connectivity and cultural connections. Shri Rijiju reaffirmed India’s support for the visionary project of Gelephu Mindfulness City and its role in development of neighbouring areas in India together with Bhutan," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

--IANS

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