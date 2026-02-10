Kiren Rijiju shares video of Feb 4 LS proceedings, says BJP MPs showed restraint

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared a video of the Lok Sabha proceedings of February 4 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to reply to the President's Address in the House; however, the women MPs of the Congress party created a ruckus in the well of the House.

This comes a day after the women MPs of the Congress party wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing strong objection to what they described as "grave allegations" that they had "threatened or attempted to obstruct" Prime Minister Modi inside the House on February 4. However, Congress dismissed the reports and said that the Prime Minister was "too scared to speak" in the House.

The video showed women MPs of Congress, holding banners and placards, surrounding the seat where the Prime Minister sits. Following this, the Prime Minister's scheduled reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address was cancelled.

Taking to X, Rijiju shared a video of February 4 and said, "Congress Party is proud of the most degrading behaviour by their MPs !! If we had not stopped all the BJP MPs and allowed the Women MPs to confront Cong MPs, it would have led to a very ugly scene."

The Union Minister also reposted a video shared by Congress on X, showing PM Modi instructing the Lok Sabha Speaker to "ask him not come to the House as women MPs of Congress planned on attacking the Prime Minister".

"We have very high consideration to protect the dignity and sanctity of the Parliament," he said.

The controversy erupted after Speaker Birla stated that he had received information suggesting opposition MPs could do "something unexpected", adding that he decided to adjourn the House to prevent unpleasant scenes in what he described as the temple of democracy.

According to the sequence of events, as the clock approached 5 p.m. on February 4, members were waiting for the Prime Minister to enter the Lok Sabha and begin his address.

However, protests continued inside the House, during which about eight to nine women MPs from the Opposition benches reportedly gathered around the Prime Minister's designated seat. Among those named were Geniben Thakor, Varsha Gaikwad, Jyotimati, R. Sudha, K. Kavya and Shobha Bachhav. This can be seen in the video shared by Rijiju.

