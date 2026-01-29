January 30, 2026 1:23 AM हिंदी

Rihanna celebrates 10-year anniversary of her last album ‘ANTI’

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Rihanna is celebrating a decade of her album ‘ANTI’. Rihanna, 37, shared a sweet Instagram tribute pointing to the viral 2016 throwback trend.

The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker shared an Instagram Reel of highlights that appeared to be from that period, reports ‘People’ magazine.

At first, the visual kicks off with the definition of "anti" as "a person opposed to a particular policy, activity or idea”.

The text over the footage reads, "The longest charting album by a Black female artist”, as ‘Needed Me’ plays in the background. RiRi can then be heard saying, "This is like, a song I love”, as ‘Kiss It Better’ plays.

As per ‘People’, in the video clips, the ‘California King Bed’ artist could also could be seen rehearsing for the tour and then shared her gratitude for the team of people who helped her craft the album.

"We all come from different parts of the world, different families, different backgrounds, different lives, different pasts, and we somehow ended up here. And because of that we were all able to make this album ANTI that the world is yet to receive and hear. Thank you”, she says.

After sharing more footage from the ANTI era, ‘Work’ plays in the background. "my 2016 post wins”, she captioned the post. "happy ANTIversary”.

On her eighth studio album's anniversary, Rihanna also extended "her historic record of the most Diamond [singles] by a female artist in RIAA history”, as ANTI became "the longest charting album by a Black female musician in music history”, as per a press release. ‘Love on the Brain’, ‘Needed Me’ and ‘Work’ ft. Drake went 12x Platinum and 11x Platinum, respectively.

Her other Diamond tracks are her Eminem collaborations ‘Love the Way You Lie’, ‘Stay’, ‘We Found Love’ with Calvin Harris, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Diamonds’. The last album Rihanna released was ‘ANTI’ in January 2016.

