Rights group alleges Pakistani forces enforced disappearance of nine civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, March 3 (IANS) At least nine Baloch civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Tuesday.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of a growing wave of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings across the province.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that 17-year-old Shoaib Ahmed Qambrani, a student from Killi Qambrani region of provincial capital Quetta, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) from his home on Monday.

In a separate incident on the same day, 45-year-old Rahim Bakhsh, a businessman, was allegedly taken by personnel of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) from his home in the Minaz area of Kech district.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians, the rights body stated that four other Baloch youths were forcibly disappeared by FC from their homes in Minaz on Monday.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Ali Ahmad, 19-year-old Yasir, 17-year-old Asif and 18-year-old Abdul Rehman.

Paank further mentioned that two brothers, Zakria and Rehan, were forcibly disappeared on February 26 by FC and CTD during a raid in their house in Turbat city of Kech.

Additionally, 18-year-old Saddam, a student, was allegedly subjected to enforced disappearance at the hands of CTD from Brewery Road in Quetta on February 16.

Last week, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) expressed grave concern over the alarming increase in violence across Balochistan, perpetrated both by Pakistani forces and non-state actors.

The rights body revealed that on February 25, unidentified armed men carried out a brutal attack in the Minaz area of Kech, resulting in the killing of six people and injuring three others, including women and children.

Citing information, the HRCB stated that the assailants reportedly fired mortar shells at the residence of Abdul Hameed, before opening heavy gunfire on those inside. The attackers also set three vehicles parked at the residence on fire.

“The killing of innocent civilians, particularly women and children, constitutes a grave violation of fundamental human rights and humanitarian principles. No political objective or security justification can legitimise such acts,” the HRCB stated.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

--IANS

scor/rs