Rights group alleges extrajudicial killing of civilian by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Quetta, Feb 11 (IANS) Another Baloch civilian was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Wednesday.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of a growing wave of targeted killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that the tortured body of 20-year-old Muhammad Fareed Baloch was recovered on February 6, following months of illegal detention by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to the BYC, Muhammad Fareed, a resident of Killi Safar Ali Jangle region of Duki district in Balochistan, was a farmer who came from a poor Baloch family and became the primary breadwinner after his father was forcibly disappeared.

The rights body stated that on June 4, 2025, Muhammad Fareed was forcibly disappeared from his home by Pakistani forces. For eight months, his family searched for him in fear and uncertainty, receiving no information, answers, or accountability from the Pakistani authorities.

“This is not an isolated incident but part of a systematic policy of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings targeting the Baloch people. These acts constitute grave violations of international human rights law, including the right to life, due process, and freedom from torture,” BYC stated.

The rights body urged the United Nations, international human rights organisations, and the global community to take notice, demand accountability, and help end these ongoing crimes in Balochistan by Pakistani forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, brought to light the extrajudicial killing of one more civilian and the enforced disappearances of five civilians in separate incidents across Balochistan.

The rights body mentioned that Yasir Lehri, a tailor, was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani security forces on February 2, in Mastung district. His body was not handed over to his family, denying them the right to perform the last rites.

On the same day, 15-year-old Dawood Lehri, a master tailor from Bachabad region in Mastung, was forcibly disappeared by personnel of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC).

In another incident, 22-year-old Shahroz Baloch, an auto mechanic and resident of Lore Karez Sariab of the provincial capital Quetta, was abducted from his home on February 9 during a raid carried out by Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Additionally, on February 9, Pakistani Army personnel raided a house in Awaran district and forcibly disappeared Murad Bakhsh, along with his two sons, Amjed Baloch and Lateef Baloch.

Balochistan has been reeling under the endless atrocities at the hands of Pakistani authorities, who also facilitate death squads in the region to carry out enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and illegal detentions of Baloch people.

