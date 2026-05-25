Rights body flags concerns over escalating attacks on religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh

Paris, May 25 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Monday strongly condemned the alarming and systematic wave of violence against religious and ethnic minorities, including indigenous communities, in Bangladesh between January and April.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) cited reports by the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM), which documented a total of 505 incidents across 62 districts spanning all 8 divisions of the country --exposing a deeply disturbing pattern of persecution, insecurity, discrimination, and impunity targeting vulnerable minority communities.

These included “killings and suspicious deaths, physical assaults, kidnappings, sexual violence, attacks on temples and religious institutions, land grabbing, arson, looting, intimidation, and blasphemy-related persecution".

Expressing grave concern, the JMBF said that the 95 incidents of temple attacks and religious vandalism targeting temples and religious statues were recorded across 43 districts in Bangladesh, which amounted to direct assaults on religious freedom, cultural identity, and the right of minority communities to practise their faith without fear.

Furthermore, it said that 28 incidents of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, that were documented across 23 districts, highlighted the gendered nature of violence frequently used to "terrorise" marginalised communities.

The rights body noted that the 6 blasphemy-related incidents reported in 6 districts demonstrated the continued misuse of religious sentiments to intimidate and persecute minorities.

“These widespread and coordinated violations reflect a dangerous climate of intolerance, discrimination, and institutional failure that threatens the fundamental principles of human rights, equality, secularism, and the rule of law in Bangladesh. The situation is deteriorating day by day, and unfortunately, the current BNP-led government has failed to take effective measures to prevent violence and ensure protection for religious and ethnic minority communities," said Shahanur Islam, JMBF founder and President.

The rights body called on the government of Bangladesh to immediately establish an independent judicial commission to conduct impartial, transparent, and credible investigations into all reported incidents of violence. It also appealed to ensure accountability for perpetrators regardless of political affiliation or influence and provide urgent protection, compensation, and rehabilitation for victims and affected communities.

JMBF also urged the government to enact a Minority Protection Act and establish an independent Minority Commission to safeguard the rights, dignity, and equal protection of all religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus, during the 18-month tenure of the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and human rights organisations across the globe.

The recurring incidents under the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government have further underscored a sharp rise in targeted attacks on minority communities in the country.

--IANS

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