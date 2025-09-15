September 15, 2025 1:41 PM हिंदी

Riddhima Kapoor turns 45, mother Neetu Kapoor shares endearing post

Riddhima Kapoor turns 45, mother Neetu Kapoor shares endearing post

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) “Bollywood Wives” fame Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned a year older today. On account of her birthday, Kapoor took to her social media account in expressing gratitude for a beautiful life.

Sharing a happy picture of herself, smiling ear to ear, Riddhima captioned the picture, “Every year of your life tells a beautiful story—chapter 45 is ready to shine. #letsdothis #45andlovingit #birthdayshenanigans.

The post was liked by her sister-in-law and Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. Her mother and Bollywood veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also reshared the picture on her own social media account and wrote, "Happy birthday, my love." You are my sunshine, my pride, and my joy.”

On the 4th of September, Riddhima had shared a beautiful post in remembrance of her father and Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on his birthday. Sharing a beautiful family picture on account of his birthday, Riddhima captioned it as, “We celebrate you every day, Papa missed and remembered always. Love you… You are loved. Happy Birthday.|||” The actress who turned 45 today debuted in the entertainment industry with the hit OTT series “Bollywood Wives Season 2”.

The show aired in 2024. For the uninitiated, Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and is based out of Delhi. During her father Rishi Kapoor's demise in 2020, Riddhima could not make it to Mumbai to bid him a final adieu because of strict COVID-19 restrictions. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was extremely close to her late father and Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima was also a jewellery designer by profession before venturing into Bollywood.

The actress is extremely close to her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and brother, Ranbir Kapoor. She also is a doting mother to a teenage girl, Samaira, and is loved for not mincing words.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Twinkle Khanna on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’: Whoever said yes we got them on our show

Twinkle Khanna on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’: Whoever said yes we got them on our show

Riddhima Kapoor turns 45, mother Neetu Kapoor shares endearing post

Riddhima Kapoor turns 45, mother Neetu Kapoor shares endearing post

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his calm, blasts Kunickaa Sadanand

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his calm, blasts Kunickaa Sadanand

Inflation likely to stay low giving RBI space to cut rates by 50 bps this year: Report

Low inflation to give RBI space to cut rates by 50 bps this year: Report

‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Monk’ writer speaks up on relationship of cinema, society

‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Monk’ writer speaks up on relationship of cinema, society

BIMSTEC Young Leaders' Summit focused on youth-led holistic development, says MEA

BIMSTEC Young Leaders' Summit focused on youth-led holistic development, says MEA

Indian equities deliver 14 pc CAGR, multiply investors’ wealth 13 times in 20 years

Indian equities deliver 14 pc CAGR in 20 years, investors’ wealth multiplies 13 times

‘Bigg Boss 19’: After Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama now picks a fight with Amaal Mallik

‘Bigg Boss 19’: After Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama now picks a fight with Amaal Mallik

Neeti Mohan says vocal range offered by ‘Jhamkudi Re Jhamkudi’ sealed the deal for her

Neeti Mohan says vocal range offered by ‘Jhamkudi Re Jhamkudi’ sealed the deal for her

Nagma Mirajkar: I never thought I would be out so soon

Nagma Mirajkar on Bigg Boss 19 eviction: 'Ke dil abhi bhara nahi'