Squash: Anahat Singh advances to second round in New York, Abhay Singh loses

New York, Jan 24 (IANS) India’s leading women’s player, Anahat Singh, advanced to the second round of the Sprott Tournament of Champions, a PSA Platinum event in New York. Meanwhile, Abhay Singh was narrowly defeated in a five-set match in his opening game.

World No. 31 Anahat defeated England’s Lucy Turmel with scores of 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 13-11, and will next face Japanese sixth seed Satomi Watanabe.

Meanwhile, men’s World No. 29 Abhay was defeated by Spain’s Iker Pajares with scores of 4-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3, 3-11.

Earlier this month, Anahat was defeated in four tightly contested matches in the women’s Under-19 final of the esteemed British Junior Open squash tournament, held at the University of Birmingham.

Anahat lost the final to French second seed Lauren Baltayan with scores of 9-11, 11-7, 3-11, 9-11 in what was her ninth BJO final across various age groups.

She reached her first-ever women’s under-19 final at the prestigious squash event by defeating Egypt’s Malika El Karaksy (3/4) 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 in just 28 minutes in the semifinal.

Anahat defeated Malika in last year's BJO U-17 final and in the World Junior Championships quarterfinals, repeatedly targeting the front corners and converting those chances into winners, winning the match in straight games during the tournament's 100th-anniversary edition.

The Delhi player had a breakout year in 2025, reaching her highest world ranking of 28 in just her second season on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour and defeating two top-20 players. Recently, the top seed and world No. 29 narrowly defeated former World No. 10 Joshna Chinappa 11-8, 11-13, 11-13, 11-6, 11-8 in the final of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 4 at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai.

In November, Anahat demonstrated her skill by narrowly defeating the seasoned Chinappa 3-2 in a thrilling all-Indian women’s final at the Daly College SRFI Indian Open squash in Indore. As the top seed and then-ranked 33rd worldwide, Anahat triumphed in a 55-minute match, with scores of 11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, to claim her 13th PSA title.

Abhay Singh earlier helped India win the maiden Squash World Cup after registering a commanding 3–0 victory over top seeds Hong Kong, China, in the final at Express Avenue Mall in Chennai.

The victory marked a significant moment for Indian squash, as the team became only the fifth nation to win a major World Squash team event.

The mixed-team World Cup featured 12 teams from around the world, with India entering the final, eager to move past their disappointment from the 2023 semi-final exit, which had also taken place on the same court. With support from a lively home crowd, the hosts delivered an excellent performance to secure the title.

--IANS

hs/