Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans take on Ranchi Royals in high-stakes qualifier 2

Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (IANS) The fight for a spot in the final of the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025–26 now reaches its critical phase as Hyderabad Toofans face Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 2, set to be played on Sunday at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

Qualifier 2 will be a decisive match, with the winner securing a spot in the final where the table-toppers and Qualifier 1 winners, Kalinga Lancers, await. The losing team willcompete in the 3rd/4th place match against HIL GC.

Hyderabad Toofans secured their spot in this clash with a confident 2–0 win over HIL GC in the Eliminator, showcasing a disciplined defensive effort and capitalising on their scoring chances to remain in the title race.

Ranchi Royals, in contrast, will enter the clash after a close 1–2 loss to Kalinga Lancers in Qualifier 1, where narrow margins decided the outcome in an intense match.

Both teams face immense pressure to perform in their final opportunity to secure a berth in the summit clash. Hyderabad Toofans aim to capitalise on their Eliminator victory, while Ranchi Royals are eager to recover swiftly and maintain their championship hopes.

The Toofans captain, Sumit, shared his thoughts on Qualifier 2, saying, “We are known for playing aggressive hockey, and that’s exactly the approach we took in the Eliminator. We plan to carry the same intent into Qualifier 2 as well. Playing in do-or-die situations has become familiar for us over the last few matches, so the pressure is something we are comfortable handling now. Our focus will be on sticking to our plans, starting strongly, and trying to score early as that always gives the team a big lift and builds confidence.”

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the match, Ranchi Royals captain Tom Boon said, “It was a close and tough match against the Lancers, but our focus shifts immediately to what is coming next. We still have another opportunity, and that’s what matters now. We will recover quickly, analyse where we can improve, and prepare ourselves for Qualifier 2. Hyderabad Toofans is a strong team, but we believe in our quality and the way we play. If we execute our plans well and take our chances, we have every reason to be confident going into the next match.”

