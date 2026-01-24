January 24, 2026 1:48 PM हिंदी

Kiran Joneja to Ramesh Sippy: Still struggle to find words big enough for what you are to me

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Veteran actress Kiran Joneja penned a heartfelt note for filmmaker-husband Ramesh Sippy on his birthday, expressing gratitude, pride and enduring love.

Calling him her “strength, calm, laughter and home,” Kiran reflected on the quiet grace and kindness with which he lives and creates. Taking to Instagram, Kiran shared a picture posing with her husband.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday, Rameshji. No matter how many years pass, I still struggle to find words big enough for what you are to me.”

In her message, she acknowledged that while the world admires and celebrates Ramesh Sippy for his legendary body of work, to her he remains a source of stability and warmth.

“To the world, you are admired and celebrated but to me, you are my strength, my calm, my laughter, my home. I’ve seen your passion and kindness up close, the grace with which you live, love, and create,” Kiran wrote.

Kiran also shared how grateful she feels for the life they share, adding that she is deeply proud of the man he is.

“I’m endlessly grateful for the life we share and deeply proud of the man you are. May this year bring you peace, good health, and the quiet joy of knowing how deeply you are loved by me, always,”

Ramesh married Kiran Juneja in 1991. He was previously married to Geeta with whom he has three children. His son Rohan Sippy is a film director. His daughter Sheena was married to Shashi Kapoor's son, Kunal Kapoor, until they divorced in 2004.

Ramesh is particularly known for being the director of Sholay and is regarded as one of the most influential films ever made in India. The Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri in 2013.

The most recent film he helmed was Shimla Mirchi in 2020 starring Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

