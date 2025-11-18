Riddhima Kapoor shares her traumatising flight experience with daughter Samara 

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara Sahni had a very scary experience during one of their recent flights.

Riddhima took to the Stories section of her official Insta handle and narrated the ordeal with an elaborate note.

She revealed that as their plane touched down, it suddenly lifted back up, leaving both her and her daughter extremely petrified.

Riddhima wrote, "Today, my daughter and I experienced a moment I'll never forget. Our plane touched down, and then suddenly lifted back into the sky. For those few seconds, both of our hearts stopped. (sic)".

Despite being scared to her bones, Riddhima chose to stay strong for her daughter, who was looking at her with fear in her eyes.

"I held her hand so tightly as she looked at me with fear in her eyes, and all I could do was stay strong for her while silently trying to steady my own breath," she added.

Riddhima said that although she and Samara are safe now, the experience has left her shaken to the core.

"We were traumatised for a moment, but we're safe and that's all that truly matters. Experiences like this shake you, but they also remind you how fragile and precious life is. (Folded hands emoji)," the post concluded.

Up next, Riddhima will be a part of the forthcoming streaming special "Dining with the Kapoors", which brings together the Hindi cinema’s first film dynasty, the Kapoors, to celebrate the centenary of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor.

Featuring Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Aadar Jain, the 1-hour special has been created by Armaan Jain and helmed by Smriti Mundhra.

"Dining with the Kapoors" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 21.

--IANS

pm/