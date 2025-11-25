Riddhima Kapoor says 'Hum saath-saath hain' as she drops a BTS pic from 'Dining with the Kapoors'

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Riddhima Kapoor recently joined the Kapoor clan for the Netflix special “Dining with the Kapoors”, that brought together cousins, siblings, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and in-laws, looking back at some fond memories.

Riddhima took to her official Instagram handle and treated the netizens with a behind-the-scenes snap from the show, that featured her posing with mother Neetu Kapoor, aunt Reema Jain Kapoor, and cousin Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra Jain.

The four ladies were seen facing the camera with a smile on their faces.

Dropping the still on her IG, Riddhima wrote,"Hum saath-saath hain — always! Ek dusre ka saath, har waqt (Red heart emoji) #BTS #diningwiththekapoorsonnetflix #diningwiththekapoors. (sic)"

Riddhima also wished her cousin Armaan Jain on his birthday with a special social media post.

She dropped a photo of herself with Armaan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with the caption, "Happy Bday darling Armaan @therealarmaanjain. (sic)."

Kareena also wished Armaan on his special day, calling him her “darling bro”.

Revealing she “can’t wait to celebrate soon", Bebo shared a monochrome picture posing next to Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra.

“Happy birthday, darling bro Love you loads and loads. Can't wait to celebrate soon @therealarmaanjain," Kareena captioned the post.

On another note, Riddhima and her daughter, Samara Sahni, recently had a very scary experience during one of their flights.

Sharing the ordeal, she penned on her Insta Stories, "Today, my daughter and I experienced a moment I'll never forget. Our plane touched down, and then suddenly lifted back into the sky. For those few seconds, both of our hearts stopped. (sic)".

Despite being scared, Riddhima chose to stay strong for her daughter.

"I held her hand so tightly as she looked at me with fear in her eyes, and all I could do was stay strong for her while silently trying to steady my own breath," she added.

Riddhima said that the experience has left her shaken to the core.

