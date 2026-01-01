Riddhima Kapoor entertains all with her rendition of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' during New Year celebration

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Entrepreneur and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was seen entertaining everyone with her own rendition of the old Bollywood banger "Aap Jaisa Koi" during the New Year celebration.

Riddhima was seen singing the track with all her heart while everyone present was heard clapping for her in the video posted by her on her official Instagram handle.

"Agar smile aa jaaye, samajh lena gaana kaam kar gaya (If you smile, the song has worked)", her sweet caption on the post read.

"Aap Jaisa Koi" is a popular number from the 1980 release "Qurbani" starring Vinod Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

In another post, Riddhima expressed her gratitude for starting 2026 with the two people she cherishes the most in her life, her mother Neetu Kapoor and husband Bharat Sahni.

Entering into the New Year with a heart full of gratitude, Riddhima wrote on social media, "As one year fades and another begins, I find myself exactly where I need to be — with the love that raised me and the love that stands beside me. Welcoming the new year with gratitude, grace, and family at the heart of it all! Happy New year to you— Wishing you and yours a year of peace, love, and beautiful moments ahead #newyear #2026. (sic)"

Riddhima keeps her InstaFam updated with the various happenings in her personal and professional life.

Recently, she offered a glimpse into the Kapoor family’s Christmas celebrations on social media.

Riddhima took to her IG and posted a family photo with mom Neetu, brother Ranbir, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt and her daughter Samara.

“Christmas isn’t about the gifts under the tree, but the people gathered around it. So grateful for moments like these and a family that makes every season brighter! Thank you @sonirazdan aunty for the love, effort, and care you put into Christmas dinner. We missed you @brat.man #gratefulthankfulblessed," she captioned the post.

--IANS

pm/