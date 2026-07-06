Richa Chadha on starring opposite hubby Ali Fazal: ‘We’ve never explored a relationship like this’

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha has opened up about working alongside her husband Ali Fazal for the first time in Shashie Vermaa’s next Delhi-set situational comedy.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she said described it as a fresh experience as the duo explore a never-seen-before relationship on screen. Richa shared, “The screenplay has a certain ease to it that instantly drew me in. It finds humour in everyday situations without trying too hard, and beneath all the laughter there’s something meaningful being said about people and society.”

“Returning to a story set in Delhi brought back a lot of personal memories for me because I spent my early school years there. And while Ali and I have appeared in the same films before, we’ve never explored a relationship like this on screen. He’s an instinctive performer, and I’m looking forward to discovering this new equation together,” she added.

Sharing his excitement, Ali added, “Comedy is at its best when it comes from people who feel real, not exaggerated. What I loved about this film is that every character has flaws, quirks and emotional truth, which makes the humour land so much better.”

“Working opposite Richa in a story where we’re actually paired together is something we’ve never done before despite all these years of knowing each other professionally. That makes this experience genuinely exciting. I’ve admired the way Shashie sir observes everyday life and translates it into cinema, so getting the opportunity to collaborate with him was an easy yes.”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had previously shared screen space in the much-loved “Fukrey” franchise. However, the duo will be seen opposite each other on screen for the first time in an untitled situational comedy backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions. The film also features Kumud Mishra in a key role.

Set against the vibrant and chaotic backdrop of Delhi, the film will be helmed by actor-writer-director Shashie Vermaa. The untitled film is scheduled to go on floors in the latter half of 2026 and is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.

--IANS

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