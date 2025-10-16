Richa Chadha flies to Varanasi to spend time Ali Fazal: Felt it was perfect moment to be together as family

October 16, 2025 10:24 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Richa Chadha along with her daughter Zuneyra have travelled to Varanasi, where her husband Ali Fazal is currently shooting for “Mirzapur: The Movie.”

Richa told IANS: “Ali has been shooting non-stop, and I felt it was the perfect moment to be together as a family.”

The visit, which also coincided with Ali’s birthday.

A source close to the couple told IANS: “Richa wanted to make Ali’s birthday memorable but, more than that, she wanted them to have some peaceful family time together. With Ali’s packed schedule and Richa’s own commitments, this trip was her way of reconnecting and spending a few quiet days as a family.”

“They took walks along the ghats, enjoyed local food, and even visited a few of their favorite old spots from the early Mirzapur days.”

Richa said Varanasi holds such a special place in both their hearts.

“It’s where Mirzapur began for him and for me it holds a special place due to Masaan and over the years, it’s become a city filled with memories for us. This trip wasn’t just about celebrating a birthday, it was about slowing down, being present, and cherishing time together,” Richa added.

Talking about the series “Mirzapur”, the cast includes names such as Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Dugal. The story follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the principal cast from the first season, excluding Massey and Pilgaonkar, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

