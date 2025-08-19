Ribbhu Mehra clears the air on 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4' going off air

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Ribbhu Mehra has rubbished the reports claiming that their show "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4", featuring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the lead, is going off air.

Ribbhu, who is seen as the parallel lead in the show, as Nikhil said, "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the fourth season of the popular TV franchise, has been winning hearts with its unique take on romance and family drama."

He further informed, "Rumours are not to be believed. The timing of the show has been changed, and a leap has taken place, and already people are liking the story. We have been working hard and nonstop to please our audience so that they give more and more love to the show."

"I have been getting some sweet messages in my social media Dm's that they are liking me in the show. So hoping the show does well and is on air for a longer time," he added.

Ribbhu further talked about the love triangles emerging as the new trend in television.

He shared, "Love triangle stories are a popular trope in romance, exploring the complexities of relationships. I think we all love romantic shows, but a show on Tv needs more drama and twists to keep going and entertaining."

"I think a love triangle makes a show interesting as loyalty and trust come into the equation, which also happens in real life. It also gives a social message to the audience on how to save a relationship in such circumstances," he explained.

Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the fourth season of the hit drama "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" premiered on June 16 this year. It airs from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Sony TV.

Ribbhu has earlier been a part of popular shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, and My Name Ijj Lakhan, to name just a few.

--IANS

pm/