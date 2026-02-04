Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude after making a solid comeback following Sushant Singh episode

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Rhea Chakraborty seems to be slowly taking back control of her life. She will be returning to acting after 7 long years with the recently announced Netflix drama "Family Business".

Returning to the set after such a long time left the 'Jalebi' actress a little emotional. She ended up reflecting on her journey in Bollywood, which started with a 17-year-old girl coming to Bombay with nothing but a dream to become an actor.

Rhea penned on her official Instagram handle, "7 years have passed since I went to set ..But I’m still the same girl who came to Bombay at 17 with a dream to be an actor. A part of me moved on, but a part of me stayed and waited. And I’m here, once again in my chapter2 It seems Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans (sic).”

Rhea further thanked director Hansal Mehta, the makers, and her co-stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma for being a part of her life's chapter 2.

"Thankyou @hansalmehta @abundantiaent #vikrammalhotra @aktalkies @nirenbhatt @anilskapoor @itsvijayvarma for being a part of my chapter2", she went on to add.

Rhea's last release was back in 2021 with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's "Chehre".

Rhea's life was left upside down after the sudden demise of her then partner, Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2020. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September 2020.

In recent years, Rhea has been a part of the reality show "MTV Roadies" as a gang leader.

She even started her own podcast with the name, "Chapter 2".

Coming back to "Family Business", the teaser features Anil Kapoor as the head of a multi-billion-dollar company, with Vijay Varma as one of his loyal and hardworking employees. However, the story gains momentum when Anil fires Vijay, leading to a power struggle.

--IANS

pm/