September 13, 2025 1:59 PM हिंदी

Rhea Chakraborty finds ‘chaos’ behind shoots ‘magical’

Rhea Chakraborty finds ‘chaos’ behind shoots ‘magical’

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Rhea Chakraborty shared a sneak-peek into the behind-the-scenes world of shooting and tagged the experience as both chaotic and magical.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared some BTS moments. In the string of videos and photos, the actress was seen in different outfits and posing for pictures.

She wrote: “The chaos behind every shoot is magical. Yet somehow we manage to get the end result. Out of chaos comes order.”

On the acting front, the 33-year-old actress has featured in several films such as ‘Sonali Cable,’ ‘Bank Chor,’ ‘Half Girlfriend,’ ‘Dobaara: See Your Evil,’ and ‘Jalebi.’ In 2024, she made a significant impact with her new ventures, including a podcast and her fashion label.

She was last seen on the big screen in “Chehre” (2021), a mystery thriller directed by Rumy Jafry. The movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film was an uncredited adaptation of the 1956 German novel A Dangerous Game by Friedrich Dürrenmatt, which had earlier been adapted in Marathi as Shantata! Court Chaalu Aahe, in Kannada as Male Nilluvavarege and in Bengali as Anusandhan.

She has also been a part of television as a gang leader on the reality show “MTV Roadies.”

Rhea faced a major setback following the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, last month, the actress was cleared of any involvement in the case after an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier this month, she listed out eight things that she stated are her favourites, which included a cup of coffee after five years and modaks.

For the caption, she wrote: “Few of my favourite things. #grateful 1. Cup of coffee after 5 years. 2. Modaks make me very happy. 3. My bffs son veer brings me so much joy. 4. Love hanging with my homegirls.”

She added: “5. Sometimes those abs show ( rarity ). 6. Tell me a food better than paneer paratha and I’ll change my name. 7. Selfies while working out 8. Dancing backstage before going up is a stress buster.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Lower inflation, reduced interest rates to extend broader support to India's domestic demand

Lower inflation, reduced interest rates to extend broader support to India's domestic demand

HUL cuts prices of key products after GST rate reduction

HUL cuts prices of key products after GST rate reduction

Bhuvan Arora embarks on a dangerous investigation in ‘Janaawar – The Beast Within’ trailer

Bhuvan Arora embarks on a dangerous investigation in ‘Janaawar – The Beast Within’ trailer

From Flex to Lit: Boman Irani turns Gen-Z words in Hindi

From Flex to Lit: Boman Irani translates Gen-Z words into Hindi

Censor Board clears actor Kavin’s romantic entertainer 'Kiss' with U/A certificate

Censor Board clears actor Kavin’s romantic entertainer 'Kiss' with U/A certificate

Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘strongest critic, softest corner’ Yug on 15th birthday

Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘strongest critic, softest corner’ Yug on 15th birthday

AP Dhillon shares the unusual course of his new track ‘Without Me’

AP Dhillon shares the unusual course of his new track ‘Without Me’

BB19: Amaal Mallik backs Kunickaa Sadanand, slams Farrhana & Nehal for loosely passing “mental health” remarks in fight

BB19: Amaal Mallik backs Kunickaa Sadanand, slams Farrhana & Nehal for loosely passing “mental health” remarks in fight

I refuse to cater to the whims and fancies of a supernet, says Aishwarya Lekshmi as she opts out of social media!

I refuse to cater to the whims and fancies of a supernet, says Aishwarya Lekshmi as she opts out of social media!

Adani Power signs pact to supply 2,400 MW power to Bihar

Adani Power signs pact to supply 2,400 MW power to Bihar