RGIPT Bengaluru Campus embarks on major infrastructure expansion to support future growth: Prof Hirani

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The Bengaluru campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) is undergoing a major infrastructure expansion aimed at strengthening academic excellence, research capabilities, and industry engagement, the institute's Director Prof. Harish Hirani said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the campus near Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district, Prof. Hirani said the institute is substantially upgrading both its academic and physical infrastructure to support future growth.

“The academic and infrastructure facilities at the Bengaluru campus are being significantly expanded to meet the growing global demand in the fields of energy sustainability and energy transition,” he said.

“As part of this expansion, an additional floor is being added to the academic block, and state-of-the-art research and laboratory facilities are being developed,” he added.

As part of the expansion plan, modern laboratories are being developed to enhance the campus's scientific and technological capabilities.

“And because Bangalore is an industry hub, a technology hub, an innovation hub, So we want that most of our students who stay in Jaya's campus for three years, come here for the fourth year. For that, they will get better job opportunities and there will be innovation,” he stated.

The director also announced the introduction of an artificial intelligence-based quiz system aimed at improving student engagement and learning outcomes.

In addition, the curriculum is being updated to incorporate more interactive and effective teaching methods alongside conventional classroom instruction.

“When children come here, we need a hostel space. So, we are making a new hostel. We are planning to make a hostel immediately,” he mentioned.

According to Prof. Hirani, student strength at the Bengaluru campus is expected to rise to around 600–700 in the coming years.

In anticipation of this growth, the institute is also creating facilities that will enable future convocation ceremonies to be conducted at the Bengaluru campus itself.

--IANS

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