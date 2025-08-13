RG Kar victim's father rejects Kolkata Police claim of no evidence of attack on his wife

Kolkata, Aug 13 (IANS) The father of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, on Wednesday, rejected the Kolkata Police's claim that no evidence of policemen beating his wife during the August 9 Nabanna Avijan has been found so far.

Speaking to media persons, the victim's father said they have no faith in the police, adding that the officers lack the backbone to conduct an impartial investigation into their complaint.

"The police's claim is ridiculous. If the police say this, where will the common man go? There were many CCTVs there. The CCTV footage of my wife getting beaten up must be available. I don't know why the police didn't get it. We have no faith in the police. We don't even trust them," said the victim's father.

The sharp reaction from him came a day after Joint Commissioner of Police (headquarters) Miraj Khalid informed that Kolkata Police had several videos of the incident that day (August 9), but none of them showed policemen beating up the victim's mother.

"So far, no evidence of the police beating the victim's mother has been found in any video. The police have several videos of the incident that day. All the videos have been examined, but so far, no incident of the victim’s mother being thrown out on the road and beaten by the police has been seen in the video footage. If anyone has any video or pictures related to that incident, please give them to the police," said Khalid.

In response to this, the father of the deceased young doctor said, "I don't know what the police will do. They have no power of their own and are asking for help from others. Everyone saw the police beating my wife with a stick. The police personnel were pulling her by the hand. Not only that, they were pulling my wife's hand in such a way that her conch shell bangles were broken. It is surprising that they don't have the footage of those who beat my wife."

He further targeted the police by saying, "Let the police sit quietly. There is no need to investigate. The police have no backbone. They do not even have the power to investigate the matter in an impartial manner."

The first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 was marred by massive violence following a scuffle between cops and protesters participating in the Nabanna Avijan.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna. The victim’s mother and the BJP leaders alleged that in the police action, the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was also broken.

