June 11, 2025 12:03 AM हिंदी

RG Kar rape & murder case: CBI submits 4th status report to trial court

Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday submitted its fourth status report on its investigation of the larger conspiracy behind R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy at the trial court in Kolkata.

In the previous status reports, the CBI had named a number of individuals whose statements were recorded by the investigating officials in the matter.

In the first two status reports, the CBI mentioned a total of 36 names, whose statements were recorded by the investigating officials, out of whom 24 were named in the first status report and the remaining 12 were named in the second status report.

The trial court judge on Tuesday directed the CBI to submit the next and the fourth status report on the matter, along with the detailed documents of the recorded statements of these 36 individuals.

The judge also advised the CBI to take the basic matter seriously that an on-duty woman doctor was raped and murdered at her workplace.

Meanwhile, the counsel of the victim’s family members accused the CBI of playing with words in their subsequent status reports. "The contents of the fourth status report submitted today are nothing but copy-pastes of the previous status reports," the counsel argued, and sought that the CBI should conduct custodial interrogations of those who interacted with the victim immediately before the crime.

The body of the victim doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, was recovered from the seminar room within the hospital premises on the morning of August 9 last year.

So far, only one individual, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. The victim’s parents had been claiming since the beginning that Roy was not the only culprit behind the macabre crime.

They have also accused the CBI of conducting the probe in a lackadaisical manner since the beginning.

--IANS

src/vd

