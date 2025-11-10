November 10, 2025 7:59 PM हिंदी

MP: Rewa residents rejoice over launch of direct flight service to Delhi

Bhopal, Nov 10 (IANS) Direct air connectivity was established between Rewa and the national capital on Monday, as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the inaugural flight between the two cities via video conferencing, marking an end to the long-awaited demand of the Vindhya region.

As the direct flight service got operationalised this morning with the launch of a 72-seater aircraft, this has brought a much-needed relief for the inhabitants of the Vindhya region – a natural and untapped region of the state with cities like Rewa, Khajuraho, Panna and Mukundpur in the vicinity.

Many locals shared their excitement and joy over the launch of aircraft services and happily explained how this would cut down travel time for them, effectively reducing the 15-hour travel time by road to less than 2 hours by air.

Passenger Venkatesh Pandey, bursting with joy, told IANS that he was among the chosen few to board the maiden flight from Rewa to Delhi; however, he had to struggle to obtain a ticket.

“This is a very happy day for the residents of Rewa. This day will be written in history books as a golden opportunity. Previously, travelling by train took much longer. Now, people can return from Delhi to Rewa in a single day. The flight has been full since the first day,” he said.

Pilot Raghav Mishra, who operated the first flight from Rewa to Delhi, told IANS that this was a proud moment for all the residents of Rewa, and he was proud to have had the opportunity to fly the first aircraft from Rewa to Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that connecting Rewa with air services was a major step towards the development of the region, and this will open new horizons of growth opportunities for the Vindhya region.

Notably, the Rewa airstrip has been upgraded with 258 acres of newly acquired land alongside the existing 65-acre facility. According to Airport authorities, the construction of a full-fledged terminal is underway, and once completed, major airlines will be invited to operate flights to Delhi, Indore, Bhopal, and beyond.

