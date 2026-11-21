Ottawa, Nov 21 (IANS) Canada has witnessed growing concerns over criminal networks operating within sections of the Punjabi diaspora from India, fuelling fears that the actions of a handful of individuals could tarnish the reputation of the wider community, a report has stated.

“In a Brampton warehouse, police found stolen luxury SUVs and pickup trucks hidden in shipping containers, bound for West Africa through Canadian ports. Twelve people were arrested, two of them men of Punjab origin. It points to a larger truth: criminal supply chains now run through the Punjabi diaspora, and a handful of names can come to define a whole community in public perception,” a report in Khalsa Vox detailed.

The report underscored that extortion continues to pose a serious challenge in Canada, despite a 10 per cent decline in the police-reported rate in 2025.

Citing the Canadian government agency 'Statistics Canada', the report said the rate stood at 29 incidents per 100,000 population, still more than three times the level recorded a decade earlier.

It noted that the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) generated over 100 disclosures related to extortion in 2026 alone, surpassing the combined total for the previous two years. The agency has flagged a "sustained campaign of coercion" against South Asian businesses, with perpetrators resorting to gunfire and arson.

According to the report, Sikh leaders, including former British Columbia premier Ujjal Dosanjh and the World Sikh Organisation of Canada, have strongly condemned the recruitment of young Sikhs into criminal gangs, while the wider law-abiding community resents being associated with the actions of a few individuals.

“Critics say ‘a few' is a comfortable euphemism, and some commentary asserts disproportionate involvement of Punjabi-Sikh young men in gang violence. Official extortion data do not break offenders down by ethnicity, so such claims need proof, not assumption. Community leaders themselves acknowledge that gurdwaras and social circles are sometimes exploited. Naming the problem from within is the best defence against stereotyping,” Khalsa Vox mentioned.

“Many foot soldiers are young men from Punjab, promised Canadian futures, arriving with smuggling debts and funnelled into trucking or street-level distribution to repay them. Canada should prosecute the networks and the agents who sell false promises. Punjab should warn its youth. The diaspora should speak plainly. A few bad apples do not define an orchard, but an orchard that refuses to prune them will eventually be judged by its fruit,” it added.

--IANS

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