July 06, 2026 2:56 PM हिंदी

Revati Mahurkar on performing with Akshay Kumar: Nerve-racking yet rewarding, adrenaline was real’

Revati Mahurkar on performing with Akshay Kumar: Nerve-racking yet rewarding, adrenaline was real’

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Revati Mahurkar, who recently performed with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on stage, has shared her experience of working with the superstar.

The actress shared that the opportunity came with its fair share of pressure. As she had a very little time to prepare, the performance had to come together within a short duration. She stepped on the stage after a brief rehearsal and a final run-through backstage.

Sharing her experience, the actress said, “Performing alongside Akshay sir was one of the most nerve-racking yet rewarding moments of my career. There was very little time to rehearse, and I was constantly wondering if I would be able to match the energy and precision required for such a big performance. I just kept reminding myself to stay calm, trust my preparation, and give my best”.

Revati shared that the moments before going on stage were filled with nervous excitement, but the performance unfolded exactly as planned.

“The adrenaline was real, but once the music started, everything just fell into place. It was an incredible learning experience to watch Akshay sir’s discipline, professionalism, and effortless presence up close”, she added.

Looking back, Revati Mahurkar considers the performance a defining moment in her journey. She believes the experience reinforced the importance of preparation, confidence, and embracing opportunities even when they seem intimidating. Grateful for the chance to perform alongside one of the industry’s most celebrated stars, Revati said it is a memory she will cherish for years to come.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar can be seen in the recently released film ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. The film, which marks the 3rd instalment of the ‘Welcome’ franchise, performed poorly at the box-office, and is facing severe competition from the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer ‘Alpha’, and the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’.

--IANS

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