April 24, 2026 11:46 AM हिंदी

Revathy was taken back to 80s after watching ‘Michael’

Revathy was taken back to 80s after watching ‘Michael’

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) A whiff of nostalgia was stirred when veteran actress-filmmaker Revathy watched the latest release “Michael” and said it took her back to the early 80s, when the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was all the rage.

Revathy took to Instagram, where she shared a posted of the latest release, which has debutant Jaafar Jackson playing the lead role.

Revathy wrote: “#michael_jackson Watched Michael and was taken back to the early 80s when his music was a rage… what charisma he had, what an artist…”

She wrote in “memory of MJ” as she continued the post: “He owned the stage he performed on… there is a lot to learn about dedication, focus and being sensitive to the world around, believing that art and music can change the world!!! A true artist is one who is always trying to speak with their Art… in memory of MJ”.

Michael is a biographical film directed by Antoine Fuqua. It follows the life of the American singer Michael Jackson, covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the 1980s Bad tour.

Jackson is portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson and as a child by Juliano Krue Valdi, both in their film debuts. The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

Revathy is known for her works predominantly in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, in addition to Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films.

She is known for her versatility, natural acting, and ability to portray strong, relatable women. She has received numerous accolades, including three National Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and a Kerala State Film Award. In 1993, she was honoured with the Kalaimamani, the highest civilian award in the state of Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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