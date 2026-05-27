Manoj Tiwari joins Centre's push for fuel-saving public transport use, travels by auto

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said he travelled by public transport auto in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption and adopt more sustainable modes of transport, as several BJP leaders continue to publicly demonstrate support for the initiative.

“Responding to the call of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I arrived to participate in the programme of travelling by public transport auto,” Manoj Tiwari posted on X.

The development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly reduced the size of his convoy, following his appeal to citizens and leaders to cut fuel consumption and spend more judiciously, encouraging a wider shift towards public transport and efficiency-driven practices.

In line with the Prime Minister’s message, several BJP chief ministers and ministers have taken similar steps. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced restrictions on the use of official vehicles by ministers, MLAs and other public representatives, while also urging residents of the national capital to adopt carpooling and increase the use of public transport.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has also directed that convoy usage be minimised and instructed officials and public representatives across the state to follow similar practices as part of broader cost-saving and environmental efforts.

Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign by taking a Metro ride, during which she interacted with passengers and promoted the use of public transport as a sustainable alternative amid rising concerns over fuel consumption and environmental impact.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had also earlier travelled by Metro following the Prime Minister’s appeal, sharing his experience of interacting with commuters and noting the relatively comfortable travel conditions.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood was also seen using the Metro, engaging with passengers and encouraging citizens to adopt eco-friendly transport options.

On May 11, PM Modi reiterated his call for reduced fuel consumption, greater adoption of public transport and electric vehicles, and also urged citizens to defer gold purchases amid ongoing global economic uncertainties linked to the West Asia crisis, which has disrupted supply chains and fuel markets.

--IANS

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