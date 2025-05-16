Residents of Bihar's Bagaha reap benefits of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, thank govt

Bagaha (Bihar), May 15 (IANS) In the small town of Bagaha in Bihar, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a flagship initiative of the Narendra Modi-led government, is fast becoming a lifeline for residents. Locals are hailing the scheme as a major success, describing it as a milestone in India’s healthcare sector.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras which aims to provide quality generic medicines at affordable prices, has brought much-needed relief to people from economically weaker sections. Beneficiaries say that the availability of low-cost yet effective medicines has significantly improved their access to healthcare.

IANS spoke to some of the beneficiaries where they shared about their experiences and how the scheme has changed their lives.

Abhishek Kumar, a regular customer at the Kendra, expressed his appreciation to IANS.

“Good-quality medicines are available at very low prices. This is nothing less than a boon for the poor. The Kendra stocks almost every essential medicine. Though mostly poor people come here, I believe everyone should use this service. I thank the Modi government and believe that such Kendras should be opened in every street, village, and town so that no one is deprived of affordable treatment,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Subhrantudhar Mishra, noted that the Kendra, located within Bagaha’s Sub-Divisional Hospital, has been particularly helpful.

“The medicines here are effective. The only challenge is occasional delays in supply. If medicines arrive on time, this scheme will be a complete game-changer for the common man. Many medicines are available at nearly 20 per cent of the market price. For people with financial difficulties, this is a real blessing,” he said, while extending gratitude to the central government.

Shailesh Tiwari, another local resident, also shared his experience: “This scheme has been very helpful. I purchase medicines for blood pressure and acidity here at a fraction of the regular cost. Those who are aware of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra make the most of it. It's a great initiative for the poor and deserves even wider awareness. It truly is one of the most impactful schemes of the Modi government.”

Arun Kumar Dwivedi, the operator of the Kendra, highlighted the importance and popularity of the initiative.

“Medicines that cost Rs 125 in the market are available here for just Rs 12. Around 250 to 300 people benefit from the Kendra every day. The scheme is working well, but Bihar still lacks enough distribution agencies. We face delays as supplies come from Delhi and take four to five days to arrive. With more Kendras opening and better supply chains, this scheme will become even more beneficial,” he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana was launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. It aims to make quality generic medicines accessible to all through dedicated outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

To further promote the use of generic medicines, March 7 is observed every year as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas'. This year, a week-long campaign was held from March 1 to 7, with events across the country to raise awareness and encourage people to use these Kendras.

In towns like Bagaha, the impact of the scheme is clearly visible, as it continues to change lives and make healthcare more inclusive.

