Rescue ops underway as 46 killed in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Aug 15 (IANS) As Army joined the rescue operations which are underway as at least 46 people, including two CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel, were killed, and 167 others were rescued from mounds of rubble after a massive cloudburst led to flash floods in Chashoti in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

As night fell over, Of the 167 rescued, 38 are in a serious condition, officials said.

Flash floods tore through the densely populated foothill hamlet, damaging several homes and even forcing authorities to halt the annual yatra to the Machail Mata shrine.

Chashoti is the starting point for the Machail Mata Yatra, as well as the last motorable village on the way to the Himalayan shrine of Mata Chandi in Kishtwar.

The annual yatra has been suspended after the flash floods, officials said.

"A flash flood has occurred at Chashoti area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue Operations have been started," said Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma.

The disaster marks the second major flood-related tragedy in India this month.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every possible help is being given.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on X that he had spoken to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and National Disaster Response Force teams have been rushed to the site.

"Spoke with the L-G and Chief Minister of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district. The local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations. NDRF teams have promptly been rushed to the site. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir through every situation. Assured of all possible assistance to the people in need," he wrote.

The Army's White Knight Corps said it has joined the rescue and relief operations.

"In the aftermath of a cloudburst at Chisoti (Chositi) village, Kishtwar, troops of White Knight Corps swiftly mobilised for rescue and relief ops (operations). Efforts are centred on safeguarding lives and aiding survivors. Search for missing continues. Relief stores, medical teams and rescue gear rushed to site. We Serve, We Protect," the Corps said in a post.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's office said that he is in touch with the district administration and all relief measures are being taken.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar, extending condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister's office is in touch with the district administration, and all the measures for relief and rescue are being taken," it said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also cancelled the cultural events planned for Independence Day celebrations as well as his "At Home" tea party to he held on Friday evening.

"In light of the tragedy caused by the cloud burst in Kishtwar I have taken the decision to cancel the "At Home" tea party tomorrow evening. We have also decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations. The formal events - speech, march past etc will go ahead as planned," the Chief minister said in a post on X.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the police, Army, and disaster response agencies to strengthen the rescue operations.

"Anguished by cloudburst in Chashoti in Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families and prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF and SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his sympathies to the families of the victims and asked Congress workers to help.

"Extremely pained by the loss of several lives in the terrible cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I express my deepest sympathies to each of them. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured and with those searching for their missing family members," he wrote on X.

"I urge the authorities to engage more NDRF and Armed Forces teams for better relief and rehabilitation efforts. In this grim situation, Congress workers must extend all possible assistance to the people," he added.

