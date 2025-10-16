Remo D'Souza on ‘Dongri’: It’s a raw, emotional, powerful story rooted in heart of Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza is all set to helm his next “Dongri”, which he says is a raw, emotional and powerful story rooted in heart of Mumbai.

The plot sets up a thrilling narrative: a young, ambitious challenger attempts a hostile takeover of the biggest Don of all time, leading to a classic, explosive rivalry that forms the heart of the story. The film is set to be high on action, drama, and music, as per a statement.

Remo said: "This film is a raw, emotional, and powerful story rooted in the heart of Mumbai, and it is a genre I've always been fascinated by. The script is phenomenal, and I am thrilled to collaborate with Sandeep Singh and Milap Zaveri to bring this classic rivalry to the big screen, promising audiences an unforgettable, mass-market spectacle."

The film will be helmed by renowned choreographer and director Remo D'Souza. The screenplay and dialogues are being penned by writer-director Milap Milan Zaveri. “Dongri” is produced by Sandeep Singh’s Legend Studios.

Milap Milan Zaveri added that writing 'Dongri' has been an exhilarating experience because it brings back the iconic crime drama genre with a fresh, contemporary take.

“I believe the blend of raw emotion, powerful dialogue, and Remo Gopi D'Souza’s brilliant visual execution will resonate strongly with the audience, and I’m confident that this story will deliver all the action and intensity fans have been waiting for," Milap added.

Sharing his eagerness about the film, Sandeep said: "Remo, Milap & I have been friends for years. We have been trying to come for a film and it couldn't have been better than this as this couldn't have been expected from an ace choreographer Remo.”

“But this one is a surprise to me. And I am sure that it will also surprise the audience equally. This is the most unique film under Legend Studios and I hope people will accept this genre from our banner."

The film is scheduled to go on floors in February 2026 and is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 9, 2026.

It is produced by Sandeep Singh and Vishal Gurnani. The film is co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, Vicky Jain and Golden Hour Production. The music is helmed by Sachin-Jigar.

--IANS

dc/