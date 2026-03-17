JoJo Siwa says she feels like 'two different people'

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Reality star JoJo Siwa seems to be internally conflicted. The reality star has shared that she feels like "two different people".

JoJo Siwa, whose full name is Joelle Joanie Siwa, has reflected on her different eras, including the bad girl style she introduced with 2024's Karma, and the more clean cut and mature version of Joelle fans are getting to see today, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In the caption of a TikTok video showing her two personas lipsyncing over a Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian row, she quipped, "You could tell me these are 2 different people and I would believe you”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, she recently opened up about how she's grown up since rising to fame on Dance Moms a decade ago.

Speaking to E! News' The Rundown, she said, “I've gotten more comfortable with the idea of Joelle. My boyfriend (Chris Hughes) calls me Joelle. My family doesn't call me Joelle. My friends call me JoJo, but Jenna Johnson from Dancing With the Stars calls me Joelle. So it's kind of been a mix in my life. I feel like Joelle more so now than ever”.

Meanwhile, JoJo insisted she is still trying to figure out exactly who Joelle actually is. She added, "I'm still meeting her myself. I think Joelle is the happy version of JoJo, and I feel like JoJo is the crazy version of Joelle”.

JoJo has been dating former Love Island hunk Chris since they met on UK TV show Celebrity Big Brother last summer and she knew how strong her feelings for him were when she recalled some advice she'd previously received from her friend Meghan Trainor.

She told E! News, "Meghan Trainor once told me, she said, 'You will know you love somebody when you love them so much you want to duplicate them and you want to pop a baby out that is made from them’. One of the first things that I said to her after I started dating Chris. I was like, 'I get what you're saying now’. I love (Chris) so much. I need there to be a mini (Chris)’”.

In September, JoJo admitted that finding love with Chris had made her "crave" a wedding for the first time.

Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, she said, "I'm happy. I've never wanted the future so bad. I've never, ever wanted the love that I have to just continue to grow. I've never protected a love that I have so much. I've never cared about another person so much. "I've never craved a wedding”.

--IANS

aa/