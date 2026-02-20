India witnessing religious and cultural renaissance under PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi

Raichur, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Pralhad Joshi said on Friday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a major transformation and experiencing a religious and cultural renaissance.

He was speaking at the inauguration and Brahmakalashotsava ceremony of the newly constructed Sri Veeranagamma Devi Temple at Gejjalagatta in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district.

He said India is a nation rooted in a rich cultural heritage and is a confluence of many unique traditions.

He pointed out that the concepts of knowledge, science, religion, and customs are deeply embedded in the country, adding that as a result, the world today acknowledges and praises India’s greatness.

“You may worship any deity you choose. But life must be led with justice, morality, peace, and righteousness - that is what our Sanatana Dharma teaches,” he said, adding that beyond rituals and modes of worship, there exists a greater principle called “Human Dharma.”

He said that historically, there was no concept of untouchability in society, but it crept in over time, adding that there is no question of accepting untouchability.

He urged religious leaders and pontiffs to work towards eradicating untouchability and uniting society and the nation.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, religious, cultural, and spiritual rejuvenation activities are being carried out across the country,” he said, adding that efforts are being made to instil cultural and spiritual values among children.

The Union Minister said the Central government has launched a spiritual tourism initiative called the “Ramayana Circuit” to introduce people to prominent religious sites and to the legacy of Lord Rama.

Under this initiative, visitors are taken to 15 important religious and spiritual destinations associated with Lord Rama. Railway travel has been arranged for spiritual tours to key locations such as Ayodhya, Hampi, Chitrakoot, Nashik, and Nagpur, he said.

Quoting a verse, the Minister said, “Life becomes like stagnant water when Veeranagamma Devi is forgotten; it flows like a river and roars like the ocean when remembered.”

He expressed happiness that local BJP MLA Manappa Vajjal had constructed and inaugurated the new temple, and wished that the goddess bless him for his charitable and pro-poor work.

The consecration ceremony (Prana Pratishta) of Sri Veeranagamma Devi was conducted under the leadership of K.N. Narasimha Adiga, chief priest of Kollur Mookambika Temple. Jagadguru Immadi Siddarameshwara Mahaswamiji, pontiff of the Bhovi Gurupeetha of Chitradurga and Bagalkote, graced the occasion.

