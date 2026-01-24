‘Reform Express’ benefiting workers, employees and businesses: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is moving ahead on a fast-paced ‘Reform Express’, which is bringing widespread benefits to workers, employees, entrepreneurs and businesses, while making life and business easier across India.

Addressing the 18th edition of the Rozgar Mela virtually, the Prime Minister said the objective of the ongoing reforms is to improve ease of living and ease of doing business.

He noted that next-generation reforms, especially under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), have helped young entrepreneurs and strengthened micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Modi said India has recently implemented historic labour reforms, which are designed to benefit labourers, employees and businesses alike.

He added that the new labour codes have expanded the scope of social security, offering stronger protection and support to workers and employees.

Referring to the widespread discussion around the Reform Express, the Prime Minister urged government officials to play an active role in carrying reforms forward at their own level.

PM Modi said such experiences should guide officials to ensure that citizens do not face similar problems during their tenure.

The Prime Minister stressed that small, practical reforms at the local level can have a large impact and help ensure that the maximum number of people benefit from government initiatives.

“Being a part of the government, you too will have to carry out small reforms at your level. You have to move forward with this approach so that the maximum number of people are benefited,” PM Modi mentioned.

