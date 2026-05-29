Reese Witherspoon lists down her ‘Top 5 horror stories’: When someone call me ‘bruh’

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Oscar-winning star Reese Witherspoon has shared her ultimate "Top 5 Horror Stories", and they have less to do with paranormal entities and more to do with everyday social awkwardness and bad culinary choices.

From gym class anxieties to the bad food choices, Witherspoon has shared a hilarious breakdown of the mundane things that genuinely strike terror into her heart.

The actress captioned the post on Instagram: "Based on true stories…"

She shared a video on Instagram with the text overlay: “Top 5 Horror stories: People who are not dog people, Pickles of anything, When the instructor calls your name during a workout class, Hot soda in a can and When someone calls me bruh”

Talking about the 50-year-old actress’s professional life, Witherspoon has been honoured with various honours, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards.

Witherspoon began her career as a teenager, making her screen debut in The Man in the Moon in 1991.

She was then seen in Freeway and Fear, Cruel Intentions, and for her portrayal of Tracy Flick in the black comedy Election. The actress gained wider recognition for playing Elle Woods in the comedy Legally Blonde and its sequel, and for starring in the romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama.

Witherspoon was last seen in You're Cordially Invited directed by Nicholas Stoller. It also stars Will Ferrell.

As per the synopsis: “When the weddings of widowed father Jim Caldwell's daughter and Margot Buckley's sister are double-booked at the same small island venue, they both try to preserve the wedding weekend.”

On May 16, the actress penned a note for her son Deacon, who graduated. She said she couldn’t be more proud as he put “four years of hard work”. Witherspoon shared a string of pictures with her son Deacon from his graduation from the prestigious Tisch School Of The Arts in the Big Apple.

She wrote on Instagram: “After 4years of hard work, long days , endless papers & classes, working with the greatest teachers and making new friends.. my wonderful son graduated from @nyutisch ! I'm so proud of you @deaconphillippe.”

Deacon is the son of Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe, whom she met at her 21st birthday party in 1997. The couple got engaged in 1998 and married in 1999. They also have a daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe.

It was in 2006 that the couple announced their split and got divorced in 2006 citing irreconcilable differences. The marriage officially ended in 2007.

--IANS

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