Redevelopment of Dakor railway station in Gujarat under Centre's scheme wins local praise

Kheda (Gujarat), May 20 (IANS) The historic Dakor Railway Station in Gujarat’s Kheda district has received a transformative facelift under the Central government’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, drawing appreciation from both locals and pilgrims.

Known as the sacred abode of Lord Ranchhodrai, Dakor is a major pilgrimage site, popularly called Yatra Dham Dakor, and now, its railway station reflects this spiritual heritage in both design and facilities.

Redeveloped with a focus on heritage, accessibility, and modernisation, the station now mirrors the architecture of the iconic Ranchhodrai Temple, blending faith with functionality. It stands as a symbol of reverence and progress, where history meets high-tech.

The makeover has not only eased travel for pilgrims and daily commuters but has also elevated the aesthetic and cultural experience of those passing through.

Area residents and travellers have lauded the redevelopment.

Speaking to IANS, Rakesh Tamboli, a resident of Dakor, said: "There’s a huge difference now. The station is unrecognisable compared to before. We now have all the necessary facilities, and it truly feels like a world-class space. It’s a commendable initiative by the government."

Mayur Purohit, another local, expressed his gratitude, saying: "First of all, I want to thank Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for this wonderful project. The government has invested over Rs 60 lakhs in redeveloping this station. We now have cold drinking water, resting rooms, a play area for children, and beautiful paintings of Lord Krishna. It’s not just a station anymore - it’s a cultural landmark."

Station Master Ashok Kumar Sinha highlighted the operational upgrades. "Earlier, Dakor was a single-line station in the Anand-Gujarat area. Since November 23, 2024, it has become a double-line station, improving traffic flow and connectivity. Previously, there was only one platform—now we have two, complete with coach indicators and clean waiting rooms. The walls are adorned with Krishna-themed artwork, offering perfect photo spots for visitors. Travellers are genuinely delighted with the transformation.”

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, launched by the PM Modi-led government, is a visionary mission to modernise over 1,300 railway stations across India. Far beyond mere beautification, the scheme aims to provide improved passenger amenities, upgraded infrastructure, and enhanced accessibility, particularly for the differently-abled. The initiative also emphasises the integration of local culture, urban planning, and seamless transport connectivity.

On May 22, Prime Minister Modi will virtually inaugurate five newly redeveloped railway stations under the Vadodara division—Dakor, Karamsad, Derol, Kosamba, and Utran, along with several others across India. Each station has been customised to reflect regional needs and culture, with Dakor’s spiritual significance playing a central role in its design.

