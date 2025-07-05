July 05, 2025 1:12 AM हिंदी

CSK's Chinna Thala Suresh Raina to make acting debut in Tamil film on cricket!

CSK's Chinna Thala Suresh Raina to make acting debut in Tamil film on cricket! (Photo Credit: Suresh Raina Instagram)

Chennai, July 4 (IANS) Former India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings's dearly loved Chinna Thala Suresh Raina is to make his debut as an actor in a Tamil film that is to be directed by director Logan.

The film, which will be based on cricket and which is being tentatively referred to as Production Number One, is to be produced by producer Saravana Kumar, whose production house called Dream Knight Stories (DKS) was officially launched on Friday evening in Chennai.

Cricketer Shivam Dube, who plays the role of a pinch hitter for the Chennai Super Kings, officially unveiled the name of the production house and its logo.

Suresh Raina, who is in Amsterdam with his family on a holiday, joined the event through a video call.

Raina said he wanted to be at the event but said that he could not make it as he had been informed a little late.

When Raina was asked what had made him to pick Tamil and the production house DKS for making his debut as an actor, he replied, "I think DKS has a good director and first of all when the director told me the story, it was very close to us. Then being a cricket movie, it has to start from Tamil Nadu because we have been playing a lot of matches for CSK over the years and they have a lot of love, liking and a lot of affection."

On a lighter note, Shivam Dube was asked what sort of an actor he would be, if he had become one and the pinch hitter for Chennai Super Kings had said he would have been a romantic hero. When Raina was asked the same question, he said, "I think I will be a very good singer. Having a guitar in my hand. Making a nice dosa for my team mates. Enjoy having rasam rice. I will be chilled out. No stress." Raina went on to add with a laugh, "He (Shivam Dube) can be a romantic actor, I can be a romantic singer. So, we can gel along."

--IANS

mkr

LATEST NEWS

Gukesh dominates Wesley So in Croatia rapid, takes big lead into blitz section of Grand Chess Tour's SuperUnited Croatia Rapid & Blitz 2025 tournament in Zagreb on Friday. Photo credit: Grand Chess Tour

Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh dominates Wesley So in Croatia rapid, takes big lead into blitz

Parliamentarians in Trinidad & Tobago hail PM Modi's speech

Parliamentarians in Trinidad & Tobago hail PM Modi's speech

India take lead goes past 200 as Siraj picks 6-70 to dismiss England for 407 despite Smith-Brook fightback on Day 3 of second Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: India’s lead goes past 200 after Siraj picks 6-70 despite Smith-Brook fightback (ld)

M S Dhoni will play for one more year and is coming to Chennai again, says Suresh Raina ( Photo Credit: Suresh Raina Instagram)

M S Dhoni will play for one more year and is coming to Chennai again, says Suresh Raina

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul take India’s lead past 200 after Siraj’s 6-70 keeps England to 407 at end of third day of second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: Jaiswal, Rahul take India’s lead past 200 after Siraj’s 6-70 keeps England to 407

Telangana: Revanth Reddy promises 100 Assembly seats for Congress in next polls

Telangana: Revanth Reddy promises 100 Assembly seats for Congress in next polls

Gold smuggling case: ED attaches Rs 34.12cr assets of Ranya Rao, others

Gold smuggling case: ED attaches Rs 34.12cr assets of Ranya Rao, others

CSK's Chinna Thala Suresh Raina to make acting debut in Tamil film on cricket! (Photo Credit: Suresh Raina Instagram)

CSK's Chinna Thala Suresh Raina to make acting debut in Tamil film on cricket!

Taylor Fritz downs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, reaches fourth round of men's singles at Wimbledon 2025 in London on Friday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Fritz downs Davidovich Fokina, reaches fourth round

Mohammed Siraj picks 6-70 as India take 180-run lead against England despite Jamie Smith’s unbeaten 184 on the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: Siraj picks 6-70 as India take 180-run lead over England despite Smith’s 184*