July 04, 2025 10:25 PM हिंदी

Sub-Jr Women's Nationals: Himachal dominate Puducherry, Assam overcome J&K 3-2

Himachal dominate Puducherry, Assam overcome J&K 3-2 in the 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Ranchi, July 4 (IANS) Hockey Himachal dominated Le Puducherry Hockey 9-0 while Assam Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 3-2 on the second day of the 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Telangana Hockey and the Goans Hockey played out a goalless draw in Division 'C' matches.

In Division 'B' matches, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Karnataka 2-0, Manipur Hockey thrashed Kerala Hockey 6-0, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu edged out Hockey Gujarat 4-3.

In the match between Hockey Himachal and Le Puducherry Hockey, Sonam scored a hat-trick (35', 37', 45'), while captain Navneet Kaur (32', 44') and Shanvi Sharma (3', 33') scored two goals each. Tanisha (5') and Kashish Chauhan (49') added to the score.

The match between Assam Hockey and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir was closely contested, with Jyoshna Ekka (27', 39') and Captain Roshni Burh (38') scoring for Assam, while Akshra Dutta (40', 53') scored both goals for Jammu & Kashmir.

In Division 'B' matches, Mukta (11') and Gungun Katariya (23') scored for Hockey Uttarakhand in their match against Hockey Karnataka. Later in the day, Manipur Hockey's Jerina Chongtham (13', 14') scored two goals in the first quarter, followed by goals from Meikam Surviya Devi (41'), Chanu Ngairangbam Langlen (47'), and Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (53') to secure a dominating win for Manipur Hockey against Kerala Hockey.

The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Gujarat 4-3, with captain Jovina Defny Mj scoring two goals (28', 30'). MJ Jonishadefny (5') and S Kowsica (40') added to the score for Tamil Nadu, while Krisha Gheewala (10'), Jadeja Bhavnaba (41'), and Maida Shitalben (51') scored for Gujarat.

In the last match of the day, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Bengal 5-0 in a Division 'B' match. Praja Twinkal (5') and Kaur Manpreet (8') gave Chhattisgarh an early lead, which was sealed by Shyamlee Ray's hat-trick (30', 40', 42').

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

India exports toys to 153 countries, govt planning another promotional scheme: Piyush Goyal

India exports toys to 153 nations, govt plans another promotional scheme for sector: Piyush Goyal

Nupur storms into final, Abhinash Jamwal secures semis spot in World Boxing Cup–Astana, Kazakhstan 2025 in Astana on Friday. Photo credit: BFI

World Boxing Cup: Nupur storms into final, Abhinash Jamwal secures semis spot in Astana

Security forces recover 203 arms, 160 types of ammunition in Manipur

Security forces recover 203 arms, 160 types of ammunition in Manipur (Lead)

FWICE president B N Tiwari reveals if T-series pressurized them to lift ban from DiljIt Dosanjh

FWICE president B N Tiwari reveals if T-series pressurized them to lift ban from DiljIt Dosanjh

Himachal dominate Puducherry, Assam overcome J&K 3-2 in the 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-Jr Women's Nationals: Himachal dominate Puducherry, Assam overcome J&K 3-2

Indian girls face tough task after first round in Irish Open in Kildare, Ireland.

Golf: Indian girls face tough task after first round in Irish Open

Pakistan: Two Baloch youth latest victims of ongoing cycle of enforced disappearances

Pakistan: Two Baloch youth latest victims of ongoing cycle of enforced disappearances

Promised liberalism, delivered fanaticism -- Unsound Yunus regime unleashing chaos in Bangladesh

Promised liberalism, delivered fanaticism — Unsound Yunus regime unleashing chaos in Bangladesh

Puducherry will be TB free early compared to national goals: Lt Governor

Puducherry will be TB free early compared to national goals: Lt Governor

Benjamin Shelton brushes past Hijikata in 71 seconds upon resumption of their Wimbledon 2025 in London on Friday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Benjamin Shelton brushes past Hijikata in 71 seconds upon resumption