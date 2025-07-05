M S Dhoni will play for one more year and is coming to Chennai again, says Suresh Raina

Chennai, July 4 (IANS) In news that is bound to gladden the hearts of fans of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former India cricketer and CSK's very own 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina on Friday said that M S Dhoni would be playing IPL for one more year and that he was coming back to Chennai!

Raina, who is to make his debut as an actor in a Tamil film on cricket, made this announcement at an event organised to launch the production house that was producing the film.

Suresh Raina, who is currently in Amsterdam with his family on a holiday, joined the event through a video call.

Raina said he wanted to be at the event but said that he could not make it as he had been informed a little late.

Raina, while replying to a question on Dhoni, mentioned that Dhoni would be playing for one more year and that he was coming to Chennai again.

Raina also informed that Friday was Dhoni's wedding annivesary and congratulated both him and Sakshi. "They have completed 15 years," Raina said.

Raina, who has always been an integral part of CSK, said he would love to see more local players in the team. "Badri, Murali Vijay. Balaji is already there. I think when you have the local flavour, the charisma and everything else falls in place. That is what our administration is doing. We need to bring the local players to the side," Raina said.

When the ace cricketer was asked what had made him to pick Tamil and the production house DKS for making his debut as an actor, he replied, "I think DKS has a good director and first of all when the director told me the story, it was very close to us. Then being a cricket movie, it has to start from Tamil Nadu because we have been playing a lot of matches for CSK over the years and they have a lot of love, liking and a lot of affection."

On a lighter note, Shivam Dube was asked what sort of an actor he would be, if he had become an actor and the pinch hitter for Chennai Super Kings had said he would have been a romantic hero. When Raina was asked the same question, he said, "I think I will be a very good singer. Having a guitar in my hand. Making a nice dosa for my team mates. Enjoy having rasam rice. I will be chilled out. No stress."

Raina went on to add with a laugh, "He (Shivam Dube) can be a romantic actor, I can be a romantic singer. So, we can gel along."

--IANS

mkr