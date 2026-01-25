Record 10,500 Tibetan students enrol for ‘Tibet classes’ across Chinese cities

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The number of Tibetan students having enrolled in ‘Tibet classes’ across many Chinese cities has seen a sharp rise this year, setting a new record and also raising apprehension about attempts to sinicise the indigenous population of Tibet.

According to Chinese government figures released in a report by the Education Bureau of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), as cited by Tibetan Review, more than 10,000 Tibetan students were admitted to the so-called "Tibet Classes" in major Chinese cities in 2025. This marks the highest annual intake since the programme began years ago.

“In 2025, about 2,000 Tibetan students were enrolled in junior middle school classes in China, with the total number of classes increased to 150. Likewise, a total of 4,500 Tibetan students were stated to have been enrolled in senior middle school classes in China, and the number of such classes increased to 205,” the report stated.

“Also, a total of 4,000 Tibetan students were enrolled in middle vocational education schools in China, with the number of such classes increased to 223,” it added.

The data indicates a significant rise in the number of specialised classes and institutions created under the programme.

Among the students enrolled for various programs, more than 3,000 hail from the TAR region, while about 800 students come from Tsongon (Qinghai) Province, a significant portion of the traditional Tibetan region of Amdo.

According to the report, the enrollmentof Tibet Classes accelerated after 2023. The students' enrolment has increased at an average annual rate of 9.9 per cent over the past three years.

Chinese officials described this as a policy framework of "three increments, three coverages, and one standardisation". However, Tibetan organisations and rights groups were highly critical of the program as they viewed it as a tool for political indoctrination and cultural assimilation.

The Tibet Class system was first introduced in 1984, with Beijing citing limited educational development and a shortage of skilled personnel in Tibetan areas as justification.

As of 2025, 129 Tibet Class schools were operating across 23 provinces and 60 provincial-level cities in China, enrolling a total of 25,000 Tibetan students.

--IANS

mr/dan