Really happy with how the team performed, says Suryakumar after 3rd T20I win

Hobart, Nov 2 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav said he felt relief and satisfaction over his side clinching a five-wicket win over Australia in the third T20I, to level the five-game series 1-1 at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

India’s victory in Hobart was set up by a collective team effort, with Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 49 off just 23 balls and Arshdeep Singh’s figures of 3-35 in four overs playing pivotal roles. “Yes, it felt like we’d lost 19 or 20 tosses in a row, so it was great to break that streak. Winning the toss was important today, and I’m really happy with how the team performed,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sundar and Arshdeep, along with Jitesh Sharma, who hit an unbeaten 22 in his first T20I since January 2024, were drafted into the playing eleven for Sunday’s game, all of which paid off really well for India.

“Absolutely. Those guys were practising really hard and waiting for their chance. Washi (Washington Sundar) showed great flexibility, Jitesh contributed well, and Arshdeep was outstanding. It felt like the right combination tonight,” added Suryakumar.

He also praised the bowling partnership between Arshdeep and senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah. “Yes, they’re a fantastic pair - a bit like Shubman and Abhishek up top. Bumrah does his job quietly, keeps it tight, and Arshdeep capitalizes from the other end. Together, they’re a really lethal combination.”

With the series now tied, Suryakumar said he now looks ahead to the fourth game, to be held at Bill Pippel Oval in Gold Coast on Thursday, with renewed optimism. “It’s set up beautifully. We’re heading to a new venue, so it’ll be a fresh challenge, but the boys are confident and enjoying their cricket.”

