French Open: Kouame, 17, takes down Cilic on major debut, becomes youngest match winner since 1991

Paris, May 26 (IANS) French tennis experienced one of its greatest days at the home Grand Slam when 17-year-old Moise Kouame produced an incredible upset over former US Open champion Marin Cilic on his Grand Slam debut to win 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on Tuesday. With this win, Kouame became the first man born in 2008 or later to win a Grand Slam match.

With the home crowd firmly behind him in Court Simonne-Mathieu, the wildcard, who is nearly half the age of Cilic, delivered a maturity far beyond his years to outplay Cilic, who had already reached a top-20 ranking by the time Kouame was born. Kouame’s victory saw him become the youngest Frenchman to win at Roland Garros since 1991, and he will next face Adolfo Daniel Vallejo after Britain's Cameron Norrie pulled out of his first-round encounter.

The #NextGenATP star overcame former World No. 3 and 2022 Roland Garros semifinalist Marin Cilic 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-1 on Court Simonne-Mathieu to announce himself to the Paris fans in style. The No. 318-ranked Kouame, who was born and raised in the French capital and was the first man born in 2008 or later to even contest a main-draw Grand Slam match, converted 4 of 7 break points he earned against the big-serving 37-year-old Cilic, according to Infosys Stats.

"I felt rather good," Kouame said in his post-match press conference. "I felt well prepared. I was ready. We worked a lot on the tactics, on how to approach the match with my team. Yesterday I also practised a lot on these courts, and last year I also practised and played here. So I knew a bit about the atmosphere and the crowd that was present today."

Kouame produced an ice-cool performance under the baking Paris sun in a match featuring the second-biggest age gap in a Grand Slam men’s singles match this century (after Svajda, 16 vs. Lorenzi, 37 at the 2019 US Open). He is the youngest man to win a main-draw match at Roland Garros since Dinu Pescariu in 1991, and the youngest at any major since then-16-year-old Bernard Tomic at the 2009 Australian Open.

Kouame dug deep to stick with Cilic early, saving the only three break points in the first set as the experienced Croatian attempted to overwhelm his younger opponent. But after clinching the opener in the tie-break, Kouame rode his momentum to what was ultimately a commanding two-hour, 38-minute win.

Some of the shotmaking the teenager produced later in the match even echoed the showstopping brilliance of longtime fan-favourite Monfils. Perhaps the highlight came on the first point at 3-1 in the third set, when Kouame stretched to repel a huge Cilic forehand before gesturing to the delighted home crowd.

Tuesday’s victory on the Paris clay was the latest in a string of recent breakthrough moments for Kouame, who began 2026 by winning two ITF World Tennis Tour tournaments and then became the sixth-youngest man (aged 16 years and 10 months) to qualify for an ATP Tour event at an indoor ATP 250 in Montpellier in February.

In March, Kouame was awarded a wild card to the Miami Open presented by Itau, and he promptly defeated Zachary Svajda to become the youngest match winner in the history of the hard-court ATP Masters 1000 event — a result that earned him a congratulatory message from Novak Djokovic. In April, the teenager competed as a wild card at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, where he also enjoyed a practice with Jannik Sinner.

--IANS

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