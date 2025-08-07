August 07, 2025 12:32 PM हिंदी

Ready to pay 'heavy price' for welfare of farmers, fishermen: PM Modi

Ready to pay 'heavy price' for welfare of farmers, fishermen: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he is ready to bear the cost of protecting India’s agricultural trade and the country would never compromise on farmers and fishermen interests, as US President Donald Trump announced to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India.

Addressing the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference here, PM Modi said that "for us, the interest of farmers remains our top priority".

“India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers,” the Prime Minister told the gathering.

PM Modi further said that “I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it and I am ready for it. India is ready for it."

The Prime MInister's remarks came amid a trade standoff, triggered by Trump's announcement of 25 per cent import duty on Indian goods, effective from August 7. He cited India’s purchase of crude oil and military hardware from Russia as grounds for another 25 per cent tariff hike, effective from August 27.

India has categorically said that the latest tariff actions by Trump are "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," an MEA spokesperson said in a statement.

The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. "We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," the MEA spokesperson said.

"It is, therefore, extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," said the official statement.

The new tariffs will be applied to all eligible Indian goods entering the US from 21 days after the order’s signing, except for shipments already in transit before the deadline and cleared before September 17.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Awami League blames 'incompetent' Yunus regime for Bangladesh's spiralling economic crisis

Awami League blames 'incompetent' Yunus regime for Bangladesh's spiralling economic crisis

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Inspector Zende’ to premiere on September 5

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Inspector Zende’ to premiere on September 5

It’s a ‘dance war’ between Hrithik Roshan, NTR in ‘Janaabe Aali’ from ‘War 2’

It’s a ‘dance war’ between Hrithik Roshan, NTR in ‘Janaabe Aali’ from ‘War 2’

Ahaan Panday: Promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good

Ahaan Panday: Promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good

6th round of India-US negotiations on Aug 25 important: Morgan Stanley

6th round of India-US negotiations on Aug 25 important: Morgan Stanley

Makers of blockbuster Srimanthudu express gratitude to Mahesh Babu, Koratala Siva as film completes 10 years

Makers of blockbuster Srimanthudu express gratitude to Mahesh Babu, Koratala Siva as film completes 10 years

Malicious, politically motivated: Bangladesh Awami League rejects 'July Declaration'

Malicious, politically motivated: Bangladesh Awami League rejects 'July Declaration'

Kunal is keeping his ‘fingers crossed’ as ‘Madgaon Express’ bags three SWA Awards nominations

Kunal is keeping his ‘fingers crossed’ as ‘Madgaon Express’ bags three SWA Awards nominations

Akanksha Puri: The rough version of ‘Ek Aasmaan Tha’ gave me goosebumps

Akanksha Puri: The rough version of ‘Ek Aasmaan Tha’ gave me goosebumps

India hands over first batch of 10 electric buses to Mauritius

India hands over first batch of 10 electric buses to Mauritius