‘RCB made a statement in the knockout game’: Anil Kumble after Qualifier 1 win

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Former India captain Anil Kumble praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for producing a ‘statement performance’ after the defending champions crushed Gujarat Titans by 92 runs to enter their second consecutive IPL final on Tuesday.

RCB delivered a complete all-round performance at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, posting a record-breaking 254/5 before bowling Gujarat Titans out for 162 in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026.

Kumble said scoring such a massive total in a playoff match highlighted the confidence and character within the RCB camp.

“After losing the toss, RCB put their best foot forward by posting a mammoth 254 on the board. Scoring that many runs is difficult in any game, but to do it in a playoff shows real character. The pitch was good for batting, but the batters still had to go out and execute, and they did that brilliantly,” Kumble told Jio Hotstar.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar led the charge with an unbeaten 93 off just 39 balls, while Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal also made important contributions at the top.

Kumble felt the momentum had completely shifted in RCB’s favour once the bowlers prevented Gujarat Titans from settling early in the chase.

“When RCB came out to bowl, they didn’t allow GT’s openers to settle. They bowled disciplined lines, kept pressure from both ends, and got the early breakthrough through Sai Sudharsan’s unfortunate dismissal. That wicket opened the door, and after that the bowlers completely controlled the game,” Kumble explained.

Jacob Duffy starred with three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, and Krunal Pandya picked up two wickets each as Gujarat collapsed to 51/5 inside the powerplay.

Kumble described the performance as one of RCB's most complete displays this season.

“It was a clinical performance from start to finish. Batting, bowling, and fielding, everything clicked for RCB on the night. They didn’t just win the game; they made a statement. That is exactly the kind of performance you need in a knockout match,” He said.

The former India spinner also reserved special praise for captain Rajat Patidar, saying big-match performances like this help leaders earn the trust and respect of the dressing room.

“A player earns the respect of his teammates when he performs in a big game, and Rajat Patidar has done exactly that,” Kumble said.

“This first qualifier was massive because winning it gives you direct entry into the final, along with a few extra days to recover mentally and physically. That is a huge advantage,” he added.

Kumble further pointed out that RCB’s success has come from collective contributions rather than dependence on a few star players.

“What stands out about RCB is that different players step up in different games. Every match, somebody new becomes the Man of the Match. That’s exactly what happened when they won the title last season,” he said.

“When everyone contributes, you become a champion team. In this game, every bowler picked wickets, the batting fired, and the fielding was sharp. That is the hallmark of a side that knows how to win big matches,” he added.

Meanwhile, with this win, RCB have qualified for the IPL 2026 Final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

--IANS

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