October 07, 2026 6:34 PM हिंदी

RBI’s stance shift delivers ‘dose of credibility’, 25 bps hike still likely in Dec: Report

RBI’s stance shift delivers ‘dose of credibility’, 25 bps hike likely in Dec

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move to change its policy stance from “neutral” to “calibrated tightening” and a 25 basis‑point repo rate hike delivered a dose of credibility, but a prolonged, deep rate‑hiking cycle is not expected, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from HSBC Global Investment Research said the stance change signals that “rate cuts are off the table in the near term and policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on the evolving conditions and the outlook.”

The report added that HSBC continues to forecast a further 25 basis‑point hikes in December, taking the cycle to about 50 basis points.

"There is risk of another, especially if growth remains resilient despite a strengthening El Niño. But for now, we don't see this as a deep rate hiking cycle," the report noted.

The bigger question on the table at the MPC meeting was how to enhance credibility when the global environment is becoming uncomfortable due to factors related to high oil prices, global yields, and the USD index, the report noted.

It mentioned that preference for a stance change showed clearly that the central bank is prepared for the long haul, in case the global environment remains uneasy for longer.

The RBI said that inflation is partly driven by base effects, and "there is limited evidence of demand side pressures".

The governor noted that calibrated tightening is a "milder form of tightening", adding that the liquidity excess would be drained out gradually via a rise in currency in circulation, and the continued use of instruments already at play such as Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRRs), FX swaps, FX spot sales, and OMO sales.

He mentioned that CRR hikes, though, on the table, were much lower in the pecking order.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi’s leadership transformed UP; mafia wiped out: CM Yogi Adityanath

PM Modi’s leadership transformed UP; mafia wiped out: CM Yogi Adityanath

Mikel Arteta extends Arsenal's stay until 2030 after historic title-winning season

Arteta extends Arsenal's stay until 2030 after historic title-winning season

Kyle Chandler recollects changing gears on 'The Wolf of Wall Street' boat scene opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Kyle Chandler recollects changing gears on 'The Wolf of Wall Street' boat scene opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Radhika Sarathkumar-starrer 'Delivery Boy' to hit screens on October 23 (Photo: Saregama Tamil/Instagram)

Radhika Sarathkumar-starrer 'Delivery Boy' to hit screens on October 23

Pakistan: Child killed, four injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File Image)

Pakistan: Child killed, four injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Indian envoy lauds community groups for their longstanding contribution to Hong Kong

Indian envoy lauds community groups for their longstanding contribution to Hong Kong

India, UK agree to deepen ties in capital markets

India, UK agree to deepen ties in capital markets

Prasoon Joshi calls PM Modi, a a Karmayogi as he completes 25 years of public service

Prasoon Joshi calls PM Modi, a a Karmayogi as he completes 25 years of public service

‘He remembers everything’: Man who introduced PM Modi to Jan Sangh, RSS recalls his strong memory

‘He remembers everything’: Man who introduced PM Modi to Jan Sangh, RSS recalls his strong memory

India and Ghana looking at more cooperation in health, mining and defence: EAM Jaishankar

India and Ghana looking at more cooperation in health, mining and defence: EAM Jaishankar