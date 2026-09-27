Neha Dhupia pens a heartfelt birthday note for mother: ‘My pillar, my peace, my person’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress and television personality Neha Dhupia shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother Manpinder Dhupia.

In her heartwarming tribute, she described her as her “pillar”, “peace” and “person.” Taking to Instagram, Neha expressed her wishes for her mom’s good health and happiness. Sharing a series of pictures, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday ma …. My pillar , my peace , my person … We celebrate you everyday … there’s nothing more I wish than your good health and happiness …. Baaki baatein over our favourite cuppa time.”

The photos show Neha striking happy poses with her mother. In one picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen seeking blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, while in another candid moment, they are seen sharing a hearty laugh. Neha also shared a video giving a glimpse of the birthday cake.

Neha Dhupia shares a close and special bond with her mother, Manpinder “Bubbly” Dhupia, whom she considers one of her biggest sources of strength and support. The actress has often spoken about how her mother has been her confidante and someone she turns to for advice on both personal and professional matters.

Neha has often credited her mother for inspiring her journey as a parent. After welcoming her children, Mehr and Guriq, with husband Angad Bedi, she has spoken about how she hopes to be as loving and supportive a mother to her daughter as her own mother has been to her. In an interview, the ‘Julie’ actress had revealed how her mother stood by her during a challenging phase of her career and family life. Neha had shared that her mother supported her while she was working on ‘MTV Roadies’ and taking care of her young daughter, helping her balance both responsibilities.

Neha Dhupia embraced motherhood with the arrival of her daughter Mehr in November 2018, followed by the birth of her son Guriq in October 2021, with her husband Angad Bedi.

--IANS

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