September 27, 2026 11:30 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff remembers Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary: ‘Always in our hearts’

Jackie Shroff remembers Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary: ‘Always in our hearts’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff remembered late filmmaker Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary and paid tribute to the celebrated director.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Karma’ actor shared a heartfelt note remembering the filmmaker and wrote, “Remembering Yash Chopra ji on his birth anniversary. Always in our hearts.” The note was accompanied by pictures of Yash Chopra. Jackie also added a soulful Krishna flute track to the post, creating a poignant tribute to the late filmmaker.

Jackie Shroff had starred in the 1993 film ‘Aaina’, which was produced by Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Yash Raj Films also remembered Yash Chopra on his 94th birth anniversary. Sharing a tribute, the production house wrote, “For the stories that made us believe in love, the moments that stayed with us, and a legacy that continues to live on. Remembering #YashChopra on his 94th birth anniversary.”

Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary is observed on September 27, marking the birth of one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Hindi cinema. The filmmaker is widely known for his contribution to romantic films.

Born on September 27, 1932, in Lahore, Yash Chopra went on to become a filmmaker, producer, and the founder of Yash Raj Films. He passed away on October 21, 2012. Over a career spanning several decades, Chopra directed several memorable films, including ‘Deewaar’ (1975), ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ (1976), ‘Chandni’ (1989), ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ (1997), and ‘Veer-Zaara’ (2004). His contribution to Indian cinema was recognized with several honors, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2005.

Yash Chopra’s last directorial film was the 2012 romantic drama ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan,' which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

--IANS

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