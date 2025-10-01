October 01, 2025 8:05 PM हिंदी

RBI may cut rates in December and February, repo rate could fall to 5 pc: Morgan Stanley

RBI may cut rates in December and February, repo rate could fall to 5 pc: Morgan Stanley

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley on Wednesday said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could start reducing interest rates as early as December this year, with another cut expected in February 2026.

The report suggests that the repo rate, which currently stands at 5.50 per cent, may gradually come down to 5 per cent by the end of 2026.

According to Morgan Stanley, easing inflationary pressures and the need to support economic growth will give the central bank room to reduce policy rates.

The brokerage noted that India’s consumer price inflation has been trending lower, while global crude oil prices and food prices have shown signs of stability.

This, it said, increases the possibility of the RBI adopting a more accommodative monetary stance.

The report added that a rate cut cycle, beginning with small reductions in December 2025 and February 2026, will help lower borrowing costs for households and businesses.

“This is expected to support consumption, boost investment activity, and provide further momentum to India’s growth story,” the report said.

Morgan Stanley also highlighted that the RBI will keep a close watch on global economic conditions, especially US interest rate movements and commodity price trends, before finalising the pace of its rate cuts.

“If the repo rate does come down to 5 per cent as projected, it would mark the lowest policy rate in recent years, giving a significant push to credit demand in sectors such as housing, automobiles, and infrastructure,” Morgan Stanley added.

RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and maintained its neutral stance in the latest monetary policy review on October 1.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to hold rates steady for the second consecutive meeting.

While this was broadly in line with market expectations, analysts noted that the current environment of soft inflation and weaker nominal growth creates space for easing.

Two members of the MPC even suggested shifting the stance from neutral to accommodative, signalling room for rate cuts in the coming months.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Railways, CAG, Police win on Day 3 of 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sr Men Inter-Department National C'ship: Railways, CAG, Police win on Day 3

Ajay Devgn & Kajol embark on a new journey this Shubh Maha Navami

Ajay Devgn & Kajol embark on a new journey this Shubh Maha Navami

Ashleigh Gardner's 77-ball century helps Australia post 326 against New Zealand in the second match of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s World Cup: Gardner's 77-ball century helps Australia post 326 against NZ

Bihar: Women's post office opens in Motihari, aimed at empowering women

Bihar: Women's post office opens in Motihari, aimed at empowering them

UP: Bus travel gets cheaper, fares slashed by 10 pc for Dussehra and Diwali

UP: Bus travel gets cheaper, fares slashed by 10 pc for Dussehra and Diwali

Maruti Suzuki exports hit record high in September, Nissan posts strong growth on GST boost

Maruti Suzuki exports hit record high in September, Nissan posts strong growth on GST boost

Gary Oldman reacts to his Knighthood, says Oscar pales in comparison to the honour)

Gary Oldman reacts to his Knighthood, says Oscar pales in comparison to the honour

India, Uzbekistan discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism

India, Uzbekistan discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism

Manushi Chhillar wishes Happy Birthday to her 'coolest dad & forever guide'

Manushi Chhillar wishes Happy Birthday to her 'coolest dad & forever guide'

PM Modi terms the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas approved by Cabinet as a ‘landmark step’

Establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas is ‘landmark step’: PM Modi