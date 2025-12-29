Raza Murad recalls how Rajesh Khanna captivated the nation with 16 consecutive hits

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Raza Murad, on Monday, took a moment to remember Bollywood legend Rajesh Khanna. He reflected on the superstar’s extraordinary feat of delivering sixteen consecutive hit films.

Sharing fond memories, Murad recalled how Khanna, fondly known as ‘Kaka,’ won the hearts of the entire nation with his unmatched charm, talent, and screen presence, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Taking to his Instagram handle, Raza Murad posted a throwback photo of them and wrote, “Today is the birthday anniversary of kaka ji, the phenomenal, super star, Rajesh Khanna, who took the entire country under his spell by giving sixteen hits consequently, a record which could never be surpassed.”

“I had the privilege of sharing the screen space with kakaji in namak haraam(1973).have some very fond memories with him during the making of this classic movie.”

On Rajesh Khanna’s 83rd birth anniversary on Monday, veteran actor Jackie Shroff also paid a touching tribute to the legendary star by dedicating the iconic song “Chala Jata Hoon” from the 1972 classic “Mere Jeevan Saathi.” For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Always in our hearts… Remembering Rajesh Khanna ji on his birth anniversary.”

Rajesh Khanna began his illustrious acting career in 1966 with “Aakhri Khat,” which went on to become India’s official entry to the Academy Awards in 1967. Fondly called “RK,” “Shehzada,” “King of Romance,” and “Pasha of Passion,” he became a defining figure in Bollywood.

Some of his most memorable films include “Aradhana,” “Anand,” “Amar Prem,” “Kati Patang,” “Haathi Mere Saathi,” “Safar,” “Do Raaste,” and “Sachaa Jhutha.” Known for his romantic roles, he achieved a record of 17 consecutive hits in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Rajesh Khanna passed away on 18 July 2012 at his Mumbai residence, “Aashirwad,” after battling cancer since July 2011. His final film, Riyasat, starring Gauri Kulkarni, Aryan Vaid, Aryeman Ramsay, and Raza Murad, was released posthumously on 18 July 2014, two years after his demise.

