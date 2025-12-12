December 12, 2025 2:12 PM हिंदी

Ravi Shankar Kaushik’s 'Flames' to be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK)

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Following a successful premiere at the Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF), debutant Ravi Shankar Kaushik's survival thriller "Flames" is all set to make an impression at the prestigious International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The drama has been officially selected for the “Indian Cinema Now” section of the festival.

Director Ravi Shankar Kaushik decided to shed light on his latest creative triumph, saying, “Flames began from a deeply personal space, but it truly became what it is because of the collaborators who believed in the journey."

He added that shooting in rural northern India allowed them to explore layers of identity, survival, and social power structures in a way that felt honest.

Speaking about the film's premiere, he added, "The response at JAFF has been overwhelming, and I’m grateful that the film is finding resonance beyond its geography. I’m now looking forward to sharing it with audiences at IFFK.”

Talking about the project, one of the producers, Suparn S Varma, shared, “What drew me to Flames was its emotional ferocity. Ravi has created a world that is lived in, haunting, and painfully human. Supporting this film and bringing it to JAFF was a privilege because this is the kind of Indian independent cinema that deserves global attention. The reception in Yogyakarta has been incredible, and it’s heartening to see audiences embrace such rooted storytelling. We are excited about taking the film next to IFFK, where it will meet an entirely new audience of cinephiles.”

Backed by Suparn S Varma, Rashi Aggarwal, Suunil Jaiin, Aditya Joshi, and Shivam Gupta, with co-producers Jasdev Singh and Arpita Raghuwanshi, "Flames" stars Vikram Kochhar as the lead, who has worked in movies such as "Boong" and "No Land’s Man".

The drama also enjoys a striking ensemble of first-time actors from the villages of Jatauli and Lohari.

--IANS

pm/

