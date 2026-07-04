Ravi Kishan shares rare throwback pic from his younger days as a father with little Rivva

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actor-politician Ravi Kishan took a trip down memory lane on July 4 as he wished his daughter Rivva Kishan on her birthday by sharing a rare throwback picture from his younger days as a father.

Taking to his social media account, Ravi posted an old family picture featuring himself, his wife Preeti Kishan Shukla, and a toddler Rivva.

In the picture, a young Ravi is seen smilling while posing beside his wife, who is seen holding baby Rivva in her arms.

Sharing the precious memory, Ravi wrote, "Happy Birthday Rivva. May Mahadev bless, guide and protect you. I'm proud of you. Keep shining my star @itsrivakishan."

Ravi was recently seen accompanying Rivva on the reality game show 'Alliance', hosted by Kunal Kemmu.

The actor appeared on the show for only a week but left the contestants inspired by speaking candidly about his nearly four-decade-long journey in the entertainment industry.

Ravi Kishan, in conversation with the contestants on the show, had looked back at his journey of hardships, struggles and patience, revealing that he was often mocked and overlooked by actors who went on to become stars during the 1990s.

Speaking to fellow contestants on the reality show 'Alliance', Ravi struck a heartfelt conversation with the young contestants."

In my life, I have met many such people who used to make fun of me in the past. They were becoming stars in the '90s, and I could see them moving ahead," Ravi shared.

He added, "I had a good voice. I knew horse riding, action, Urdu, Hindi, everything. I had done theatre, and even learned dancing. I was fully prepared. Even after that, I was left behind while everyone else moved ahead. I kept telling myself that if their time had come, mine would come too. But I never knew my time would arrive after 34 years," he said.

Ravi further stated, "Then it happened, happened after 34 years. I won all the Best Actor awards that year. I stood on stages where I was never invited before. People never used to invite me. Everyone used to make fun of me. No one believed that I could do anything, but today I am here.”

Listening to Ravi Kishan’s journey filled with patience, determination and perseverance, contestants were seen feeling inspired and also got goosebumps.

–IANS

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