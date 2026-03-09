Raveena Tandon spends Women's Day wielding a sword & talking about women’s safety

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) As the entire World celebrated Women's Day on Sunday, actress Raveena Tandon spent the day wielding a sword and talking about women’s safety during an event in Jaipur.

Raveena took to her official Instagram account and treated the users with glimpses from the event.

In one of the photos, Raveena was seen holding a sword while flaunting a traditional Rajasthani turban on her head.

A video from the post showed the 'KGF: Chapter 2' actress greeting the large number of females gathered to celebrate Women's Day.

Dropping a glimpse of her Women's Day celebration, Raveena captioned the post, "Ask me how i spent my #womansday? Wielding a sword and talking about Women’s Safety and Warrior Queens ! Jai Bharat ! #jaipur #shaktibandhan #womensday And #harekrishna @jaipurwatchcompany (sic)", along with a red heart emoji.

The 'Shool' actress looked her ravishing self in a green silk dress, which Raveena accessorized with a matching green neckpiece.

With her hair tied in a stylish ponytail, she kept her makeup brown-toned.

Talking about Raveena's professional commitments, she will next grace the screen with Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated laughter ride "Welcome to the Jungle".

Ahmed Khan has directed this comedy drama that enjoys a ensemble cast with Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor, in crucial roles, along with others.

In addition to this, the reports further claim that Raveena will also be seen alongside comedian and actor Kapil Sharma in filmmaker Sharat Katariya’s forthcoming Netflix drama.

While no official announcement regarding the project has been made till now, if the reports turn out to be true, the project will mark Raveena's first on-screen collaboration with the comedian.

